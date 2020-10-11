Madison man dies in Dodge County crash

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

TOWN OF ELBA, Wis. — A Madison man died Saturday afternoon in a crash in Dodge County.

According to a news release, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on County Highway T south of County Highway TT in the Town of Elba around 2:30 p.m.

The release said the car driven by a Madison man was traveling north and approaching the end of an SUV. Officials said he tried to pass the SUV on the left, but the cars collided.

Authorities said the Madison man’s car went off the left side of the roadway, overturned and ejected the driver, while the SUV went off the right side and overturned.

The release said the driver of the SUV and his passenger sustained non-life threatening injuries and were taken to Columbus Hospital, while the man from Madison was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner.

