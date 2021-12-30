Madison man dies from injuries in Christmas Day motorcycle crash

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — A 23-year-old man has died from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash on Christmas Day, the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said Thursday.

Joseph Waite, of Madison, died Thursday following the early afternoon crash in the 1500 block of Packers Avenue. The medical examiner’s office said it conducted a forensic examination of records on Thursday and that preliminary results show Waite died from crash-related injuries.

More tests are underway, and Waite’s death remains under investigation, officials said in a news release.

Packers Avenue was closed for approximately an hour as crews responded to the crash.

