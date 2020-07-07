Madison man dies following June hit-and-run on East Washington Avenue

Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — The victim of a hit-and-run in Madison last month has died, officials said.

The incident report said the accident happened between June 20 and June 21 on the 4700 block of East Washington Avenue. According to police, someone had originally found the man lying in a grassy area off the road and was unconscious after suffering a serious head injury.

Police said the 46-year-old man died at a hospital over the weekend.

Madison police are continuing to investigate the hit-and-run. Those with information on the incident are encouraged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

