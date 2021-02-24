Madison man charged with illegally possessing firearm

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm connected to an incident in early February.

According to a news release from the Department of Justice, Brandon Rankin, 26, possessed a 9mm handgun on Feb. 2 when he tried to run away from Madison police after a traffic incident.

Officials said Rankin is being held at the Dane County Jail. No date has been set for an initial court appearance.

If convicted, Rankin faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison.

