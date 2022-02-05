Madison man charged in sister’s death found not guilty due to mental illness, court records show

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man charged with killing his sister at her home on Christmas Eve in 2019 was found not guilty Friday by reason of mental disease or defect, online court records show.

Joseph Green, 59, had originally been charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of 63-year-old Sheila Green. Court records show he entered a plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect to a second-degree intentional homicide charge on Friday.

According to a criminal complaint, Green shot his sister and then went back to his apartment, threw the gun in the trash and called 911.

A sentencing hearing has been set for Feb. 28.

