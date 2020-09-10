Madison man charged in connection with Williamson Street coffee shop robbery

Nathaniel Homestead

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man accused of robbing the Ground Zero Coffee Shop on Williamson Street in mid-July is now facing armed robbery and gun charges.

Nathaniel W. Homestead, 29, was indicted Thursday for his alleged crimes.

According to a news release, during the robbery on July 19, Homestead showed a firearm during the robbery.

Homestead has been charged with armed robbery, possessing a loaded firarm during a crime of vilence and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

If convicted, Homestead faces a maximum penalty of 20 eyars in federal prison for the armed robbery charge, a mandatory minimum penalty of five years for the charge of possessing a firearm during a crime of violence, and a maximum of 10 years for the felon in possession of a firearm charge.

The charges against Homestead came as the result of an investigation by the Madison Police Depeartment and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

