Madison man charged in connection with string of burglaries

by Logan Rude

Courtesy of the Dane County Jail

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police have arrested a man in connection to a string of burglaries dating back to November of last year.

Michael Pisano, 43, was charged Wednesday with seven counts of burglary and one count of attempted burglary tied to his alleged involvement in multiple burglaries on Madison’s north and south sides, several of which police said happened at Subway restaurants and other bars throughout the city.

A criminal complaint filed against Pisano says police were first able to identify Pisano as a suspect thanks to information from a tech trade-in store that Pisano had sold them two iPads that matched the serial numbers of two devices stolen from one of the Subway restaurants a month prior.

When detectives first spoke with Pisano about the stolen iPads, he claimed he had bought them from a man on the Madison College campus with the original intention of giving them as a gift before he decided to pawn them. While talking with Pisano, a detective noticed he was wearing shoes that appeared to match the ones the suspect had worn in surveillance footage from several of the burglaries.

After reviewing security footage from several of the burglaries, police determined Pisano was the suspect they were looking for.

Local law enforcement — including MPD’s Burglary Crime Unit, Gang and Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team, Forensic Services Unit, Violent Crime Unit, North Police District and SWAT Team — then executed a search warrant on Pisano’s Mallard Lane residence Monday morning. During their search police found multiple pieces of evidence reportedly connecting Pisano to the burglaries.

Pisano made his initial court appearance Wednesday, and a court commissioner ordered cash bond be set at $500. As a condition of his bond, the commissioner also ruled Pisano must avoid several businesses including Bierock Draft Beer, Locker Room, Northside Town Center, and all Subway restaurants in Dane County.

