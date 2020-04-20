Madison man car jacked at gunpoint in grocery store lot, police say

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man was car jacked in a grocery store parking lot Friday night, police said.

The Madison Police Department said a 32-year-old Madison man had just purchased some beer at about 6 p.m. at the Pick ‘N Save on South Park Street.

The man was returning to his black 2018 Toyota RAV4 when a gunman approached, according to the report. The robber demanded the victim’s car keys. The car jacker and an accomplice got in the RAV4 and took off.

The victim ran back in the store to call police. His cellphone was also in the SUV, police said.

