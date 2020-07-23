Madison man arrested on suspicion of dealing drugs to person who overdosed in Green County

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man was arrested after he allegedly supplied drugs to someone who died of an overdose earlier this year.

According to the news release, first responders were sent to a residence in the village of Albany after receiving a report of a possible overdose April 20. The person was taken to UW Hospital in Madison and later died, officials said.

Albany police, Green County deputies and agents of the State Line Area Narcotics Team ran a joint investigation into the person’s death. Authorities gathered evidence which led them to believing the death was drug-related.

The release said more information was developed in identifying a man who allegedly gave drugs to the victim. On Thursday, officials found and arrested James Schmitz, 49, on an active arrest warrant on suspicion of first-degree reckless homicide, drug delivery and maintaining a drug dwelling.

Schmitz was arrested without incident and taken to Green County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing.

