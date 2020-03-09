Madison man arrested on suspicion of cocaine peddling

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man was arrested last Tuesday on suspicion of delivering cocaine and maintaining a drug dwelling.

According to an incident report, Dion L. Hannon, 45, was apprehended as he left his home in the 2900 block of Turbot Drive.

The Dane County Narcotics Task Force arrested Hannon following an investigation into cocaine peddling.

Following the arrest, police said it served a warrant on his home.

Officials said a loaded handgun and drugs were seized from the residence.



