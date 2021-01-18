Madison man arrested on suspicion of 6th offense OWI

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man was arrested early Sunday morning one suspicion of 6th offense OWI.

According to a news release, Willis J. Russell, 36, was stopped by a State Patrol trooper at 2 a.m. at the intersection of East Washington Avenue and Fourth Street.

The release said the trooper approached Russell’s car, which then drove off. After a short pursuit, officials said Russell’s car was blocked in and he was taken into custody.

