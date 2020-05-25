Madison man arrested on suspicion of 4th OWI

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

DANE COUNTY, Wis. — A Madison man was arrested on suspicion of his fourth OWI Sunday night.

According to a news release, the Wisconsin State Patrol received multiple reports of a vehicle that was unable to maintain its lane and was driving erratically shortly before 7 p.m.

The release said a trooper stopped the vehicle as it was exiting the interstate at Highway V.

Officials said upon making contact with the driver, Corey L. Reynolds, 42, the trooper observed multiple signs of impairment.

