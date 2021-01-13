Madison man arrested on suspicion of 4th offense OWI, drug charges

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man was arrested Tuesday for his fourth operating while under the influence offense within a few months.

Police said 36-year-old William C. Maysack was found asleep in the driver’s seat with his foot on the break at the intersection of Cottage Grove Road and Atwood Avenue. He was driving a stolen Subaru at the time of the arrest, police said.

Maysack was booked into the Dane County Jail and tentatively charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property.

Maysack was arrested multiple times on OWI charges in less than three weeks in late 2020. Police said he is also a suspect in a recent retail theft.

