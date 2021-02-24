Madison man arrested on suspicion of 4th offense OWI

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin State Patrol troopers arrested a Madison man Tuesday night on suspicion of a fourth-offense OWI.

Authorities said Steven D. Skuldt was initially stopped by a trooper for speeding. During the traffic stop, the trooper observed signs of impairment.

Skuldt was arrested after the trooper conducted field sobriety tests. Officials said Skuldt has been convicted of three OWI charges in the past.

