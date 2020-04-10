Madison man arrested in connection to overdose death in Green County

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

Green Co. Sheriff's Office

NEW GLARUS, Wis. — A Madison man faces a tentative charge of first degree homicide in connection an overdose death in New Glarus.

Green County deputies and officers with the New Glarus Police Department responded to reports of an unresponsive person around noon Wednesday, according to a release by the Green County Sheriff’s Office.

The unresponsive person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Authorities said evidence indicated the person’s death was opioid related.. Kerwin L. Harvey, 63, was arrested Thursday morning, according to a release by the Green County Sheriff’s Office.

Harvey faces a possible first degree reckless homicide charge, the release said.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments