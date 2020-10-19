Madison man arrested for suspected OWI, alleged threats to police

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man is in jail Monday morning for allegedly driving drunk and threatening officers.

Madison police say they responded to the 1300 block of South Park Street at about 7:46 p.m. Sunday for a call about a car that had hit a curb and had possibly been abandoned.

Officers found the car and 50-year-old Alfred L. Jones in that area. Officers say Jones’ breath smelled like he had been drinking, and Jones did poorly on field sobriety tests. Jones was arrested, and officers reportedly found cans of alcohol in and around the vehicle. Officers claim Jones also threatened to beat up, disarm and shoot the officers.

He’s currently in the Dane County Jail facing charges of 4th offense OWI, threats to law enforcement and other traffic citations.

