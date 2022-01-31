Madison man arrested for suspected 7th OWI after allegedly fleeing police

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV / Channel3000.com

LAKE MILLS, Wis. — A Madison man allegedly ran from troopers before being arrested for operating while under the influence, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Troopers were called to a portion of I-94 near Lake Mills Sunday for a vehicle in a ditch. When troopers approached the vehicle, the 30-year-old man ran from the scene.

Troopers, with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Lake Mills Police, found the man.

Following field sobriety tests, he was arrested for operating while intoxicated. He has six prior OWI convictions. He also faces charges of resisting/obstructing an officer and attempted escape from custody at the hospital.

News 3 Now is not naming the man at this time as part of a policy not to name suspects until they have been formally charged in court. He was turned over to the Jefferson County Jail.

