Madison man arrested for kicking in door, breaking into downtown apartment

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly breaking into a downtown apartment.

According to an incident report, Floyd J. Morton, 57, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, and a probation violation.

Police said a 21-year-old woman called authorities after a man kicked in her East Mifflin Street apartment door around 9:30 p.m.

Officials said the victim said Morton did not hurt her, but was yelling: “Where is he? Where is it?”

The report said she left the apartment as officers arrived, while Morton reportedly broke into her apartment.

When police arrived, officials said Morton was outside the apartment and still in the area.

