Madison man arrested for distributing child pornography

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a Madison man Wednesday morning for distribution of child pornography, according to an incident report.

The Madison Police Department’s Special Victims Unit and MPD SWAT executed a search warrant at a residence in the 900 block of N. High Point Road just before 9 a.m.

As a result of their investigation, police arrested 20-year-old Lucas L. Hensen on six counts of sexual exploitation of a child and felony bail jumping.

