Madison man arrested for alleged sexual assault on UW-Madison campus
MADISON, Wis. — Campus police say they arrested a Madison man earlier this week after an alleged sexual assault on the UW-Madison campus.
UW-Madison police say officers were called to the Eagle Heights community on campus at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday after someone reported they were assaulted.
The victim told police that the 34-year-old suspect was an acquaintance who was invited into their apartment, but the man sexually assaulted them a short time later. The victim says they were able to get out of the apartment to call police.
While the alleged assault happened on campus property, UWPD says the victim is not affiliated with UW-Madison. Police say the suspect is a former UW-Madison student.
The man was arrested later that day and booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of third-degree sexual assault, one count of misdemeanor bail jumping and two counts of felony bail jumping.
News 3 Now is not naming the man at this time due to a policy of not naming suspects until they are officially charged in court.
