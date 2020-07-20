Madison man arrested for 8th offense OWI

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

Courtesy of Dane County Sheriff's Office

MADISON, Wis. — Francis C. Norris, 35, was arrested on suspicion of a parole violation and for eighth offense of operating while intoxicated Friday night at 10:11 p.m.

According to an incident report, he was arrested after community members called police about a SUV that was running with music blaring and stopped at the top of Starr Court’s cul-de-sac.

Witnesses said he was passed out in the car, police said.

