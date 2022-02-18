Madison man arrested for 7th OWI, sheriff’s office says

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County deputies arrested a Madison man Friday afternoon on charges of eluding police and seventh-offense operating while intoxicated, the sheriff’s office said.

In a news release, Dane County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Elise Schaffer said deputies initially responded to the Magnuson Grand Hotel in the town of Blooming Grove for a disconnected 911 call. Schaffer said the man called 911 to thank them for their service before hanging up. When a dispatcher called back, he reportedly got angry and left before deputies arrived at the scene.

A short time later, a dispatcher got a 911 call about a possibly intoxicated driver at a gas station on U.S. Highway 51 in Stoughton. A deputy then saw the man driving erratically and almost hitting an oncoming vehicle on Highway 51 near County Highway AB, the release said.

Eventually, the man pulled over on Highway AB at Stony Crest Road and was taken into custody, Schaffer said.

News 3 Now is not naming the man at this time as part of a policy not to name suspects until they have been formally charged in court. He is currently being held in the Dane County Jail.

