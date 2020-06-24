Madison man arrested following investigation into heroin dealing, police say

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man faces possible drug charges following an investigation into heroin dealing, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

James J. Lostion, 40, was arrested during a traffic stop late Monday evening.

The Dane County Narcotics Task Force searched his home, located along the 100 block of Moorland Road, the release said.

A gun was recovered, police said.

Lostion was arrested on several charges including felon in possession of a firearm and delivery of heroin.

