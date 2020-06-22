Madison man arrested following drug investigation into heroin, cocaine dealing

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Arwin Lacy

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Narcotics Task Force arrested two men following a drug investigation into heroin and cocaine dealing early Thursday morning.

According to the incident report, Arwin C. Lacy, 29, of Madison, was taken into custody during a traffic stop on the 1100 block of South Park Street at about 1:15 a.m. Officials said Lacy was found in possession of a handgun, heroin and cocaine as well as over $17,000 in cash.

Search warrants were executed at Lacy’s apartment on West Beltline Highway. Lacy was later arrested on tentative charges of possessing a firearm, possessing heroin and cocaine with the intent to deliver and delivery of cocaine.

The report said officials also searched the Pheasant Ridge Trail apartment of his alleged co-conspirator, David C. Yoder, 60. Yoder was arrested without incident at his home on suspicion of maintaining a drug dwelling and being a party to the crime of cocaine delivery.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Tactical Response Team and Verona Police K-9 unit assisted the Dane County Narcotics Task Force with the cases.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.