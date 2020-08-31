Madison man arrested after stealing car from Chicago and gun from Marquette Co., officers say

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said Marshaun T. Stevens, 19, was arrested after they say he is suspected of stealing a car out of Chicago and a handgun out of Marquette County.

Officers said they found Stevens inside of a car that was parked in a Madison parking lot Sunday night.

Stevens had a loaded 9mm, with an extended magazine inside the fanny pack he was wearing.

Jail records show that Stevens is facing tentative charges of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, receiving stolen property and carrying a concealed weapon.