Madison man arrested after pointing gun at man inside Microtel Inn and Suites, police say

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man was arrested for disorderly conduct while armed after a 26-year-old man told police he pointed a gun at him Tuesday morning.

According to an incident report, Nathan W. Revercomb, 48, was outside the Microtel Inn and Suites on East Springs Drive and near a window. The victim told police he was inside and has had past confrontations with Revercomb.

The report said the victim went to a boiler room to hide while he called police.

Police said Revercomb took off and was stopped by authorities around 8:30 a.m. on East Washington Avenue.

Officials said Revercomb was taken to the Dane County Jail.

