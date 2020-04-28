Madison man arrested after overnight stabbing in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Police say a person stabbed overnight is expected to make a full recovery.

Fitchburg officers were called to Post Road near Leopold Elementary School at about 3:13 a.m. Tuesday. They found one man with several non-life threatening stab wounds, who was able to give police a description of the suspect and the direction he went.

Police later arrested Amari D. Johnson-Ramos of Madison for the stabbing. He was booked into the Dane County Jail and faces tentative charges of battery and second degree recklessly endangering safety. Johnson-Amos was previously wanted on several outstanding warrants.

Police say Johnson-Amos and the victim were involved in a fight before he armed himself with a knife.

