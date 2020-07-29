Madison man arrested after leading authorities on chase, just 45 minutes after being released from prison

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

TOWN OF TRENTON, Wis. — A Madison man was arrested Wednesday morning after a report of a domestic violence incident on Highway 151 in the Town of Trenton.

According to a news release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, a female passenger exited the car near County Highway C while the male driver left the area traveling south on the highway around 9:45 a.m.

Officials said a sheriff’s deputy found the car near County Highway G and attempted a traffic stop.

The release said the car sped off, causing damage to a motorcycle while traveling in the wrong lane of traffic.

The car later crashed into several small trees when it failed to stop at a stop sign, and the driver exited his car and ran off but was arrested near his car.

Equon Hopkins, 40, was treated at Columbus Hospital for minor injuries from the crash and was booked into Dodge County Jail on charges including eluding an officer, hit and run attended vehicle, endangering safety by reckless driving and domestic battery. Other citations for traffic violations are likely, the release said.

Officials said Hopkins was released from the Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun around 9 a.m. after serving time.

No other injuries were reported.



COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments