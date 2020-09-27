Madison man arrested after crashing into squad car, MPD says

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man was arrested Saturday after crashing into a squad car.

According to an incident report, officers had been searching for a person, Anthony McGee, 32, in a previous battery investigation. The report said an officer noticed a dark blue Mercedes that McGee might be operating in a parking lot around 6:30 a.m.

Police said an officer pulled into the parking lot in the 4800 block of East Washington Avenue and parked behind the McGee’s vehicle.

Officials said McGee appeared to be sleeping in the driver’s seat, but put his car in motion and rammed both a squad car and another nearby vehicle after officers attempted to make contact.

The report said McGee was not cooperative and officers broke the window in order to stop him from ramming more cars.

Police said a Taser was used on McGee. Once he was taken into custody on several charges, officers found a loaded stolen firearm and drugs on McGee.

McGee was booked in the Dane County jail on possession Of firearm by felon; receiving stolen property; possession with intern for heroin; possession with intent for PCP; first-degree reckless endangerment; and resisting and obstructing a police officer.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.