Madison man arrested, accused of child trafficking, police say

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man was arrested on Friday accused of trafficking a child, according to a release by the city’s police department.

Detectives with the Special Victims Unit and members of MPD SWAT served a warrant at an apartment along the 1000 block of Colby St. last week.

Brian D. Lamphier, 50, was arrested for trafficking a child, police said.

The investigation involves a 15-year-old, according to police.

