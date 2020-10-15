Madison man accused of sexually assaulting homeless woman, police say

MADISON, Wis. — A 46-year-old Madison man was arrested for second-degree sexual assault Monday night, officials said.

According to the incident report, a homeless woman who was intoxicated had tried to sleep outside of a building on Capitol Square when a man approached her.

Officials said a Madison Metro driver who was parked nearby called his dispatcher after seeing the man touch the victim. Police were contacted soon after.

When police arrived, the report said Mario Salazar was found lying next to the partially undressed woman.

She told officials Salazar “touched her in a sexual manner” and refused to leave her alone, according to the report.

Salazar said he was on the way to get food when he heard the woman call for help. The man said he did not know the woman but claimed he walked over to assist her.

