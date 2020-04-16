Madison man accused of putting knife to Walgreens employee’s neck, robbing store

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Dane County Sheriff's Office

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a suspected robber following a standoff Wednesday morning.

According to the incident report, a man allegedly put a knife at the neck of a Walgreens employee before leaving with items from the store on 4518 Cottage Grove Road.

Officials said they were able to identify the man with the help of witnesses and surveillance footage.

Police later found Julius A. Goodwin III, 46, inside a Vernon Avenue apartment.

The report said negotiators with Madison police talked Goodwin into walking out of the apartment peacefully. Officials also recovered a knife.

Goodwin faces charges of armed robbery, second degree reckless endangering safety and a parole violation.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.