Madison man accused of possessing methamphetamine with intent to deliver faces drug, gun charges

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man is facing gun and drug charges following an investigation by the Madison Police Department.

According to a news release, 28-year-old Keefer Goodman has been charged with being a felon in possession of a friemarm and possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

The indictment alleges that Goodman was in possession of a loaded 9mm pistol and the methamphetamine on July 21.

If convicted, Goodman faces a minimum penalty of five years and a maximum of 40 years in prison for the drug charge, plus a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison for the gun charge.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives helped the MPD with their investigation.

