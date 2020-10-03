Madison man accused of making threats against business owners released from jail

Johnson

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man facing extortion-related charges was ordered released from jail by a federal judge Thursday.

A criminal complaint alleges that Devonere Johnson attempted to obtain money and property at a downtown Madison business through the use of force, violence and fear. His arrest led to protests in downtown Madison over the summer.

Johnson must abide by a series of conditions, including staying at home at all times and GPS monitoring.

