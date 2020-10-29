Madison man accused of making threats against business owners enters not guilty plea

Johnson

MADISON, Wis. — A man who was arrested after protesting outside of a Madison restaurant has entered a plea.

Court records show Devonere Johnson was in court Wednesday, and the court entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Johnson, along with Gregg James and William Shanley, were charged after demanding free food and drinks from downtown Madison businesses. The men allegedly said in return they would not destroy the businesses.

James and Shanley were expected to also have hearings, but due to technical difficulties, they will be back in court next month.

