Madison Mallards to host Halloween movies at Duck Pond through end of October

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Mallards’ will host a collection of classic and kid-friendly Halloween movies at the Duck Pond to celebrate the upcoming holiday.

The collection of Halloween movies marks the end of the Mallards’ drive-in movie series at the Duck Pond for the season.

“We’re really excited to bring these movies to the drive-in,” says Creative Services Manager, Cassidy Sepnieski, “It seems like a perfect opportunity to bring classic scares to the big screen and also provide a safe alternative for families to have some Halloween fun.”

The series of festive films starts Thursday with a showing of “A Nightmare on Elm Street.” Jordan Peele’s “Us” will play the following week on Oct. 24.

The final weekend of October will include a couple of early kid-friendly films including “Hotel Transylvania” on Oct. 30 and “Goosebumps” on Oct. 31. Maynard, the Mallards’ mascot, will hand out goody bags to each vehicle in attendance.

The drive-in at the Duck Pond will also feature a late showing of “The Rocky Horror Picture Sh0w” on Oct. 30 with a special performance by local Rocky Horror cast Velvet Darkness. Fans can visit the drive-in on Halloween for showings of “Scream” and “Friday the 13th.”

Tickets for entry to any of the showings are $25 per vehicle. Tickets are available on the Mallards’ website. Tickets for the Halloween weekend showings will go on sale at a later date.

