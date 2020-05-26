Madison Mallards show off new team store 7 months after fire

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Mallards announced Tuesday that they have finished construction on their new team store following a fire that destroyed the building in October 2019.

Though the store has not yet opened to the public, the team shared a sneak peak of the new store on their Facebook page on Tuesday.

For the first time, the store will have two dressing rooms for fans to try on gear, according to a news release. The new building also uses recycled bleacher material from the bleachers at Warner Park, just like the old team store.

“The old team store was built using 95% recycled material from the original bleachers at Warner Park,” said Mallards GM Tyler Isham. “One of the most disappointing parts of the fire last fall was losing that history, we were glad to be able to reuse some more bleacher material in the reconstruction of the store. We can’t wait to have fans enjoy the new store when baseball resumes at the Duck Pond.”

To celebrate the store’s opening, fans can use the promo code OPENING25 to get 25% all merchandise on the team’s web store.

The store’s limited hours will be announced at a later date.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments