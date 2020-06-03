Madison Mallards open field for drive-in eighth grade graduation ceremony, other community events

Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Mallards are hosting a drive-in eighth grade graduation ceremony for local schools that had to cancel their regularly scheduled ceremonies due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, Georgia O’Keefe Middle School’s Eighth Grade class and their families will gather to celebrate the accomplishments of the graduating class.

“When it became clear that the normal celebration of our kids’ final year in middle school wasn’t going to be possible, we still wanted to do something special”, said Liz Amundson, the O’Keeffe 8th grade parent who organized the event. “When we found out the Mallards were doing Drive-In Movies at the Duck Pond and would help us to get this done, we were all in! The kids are excited and we’re looking forward to a memorable 8th grade graduation celebration!”

The graduation ceremony comes after the team opened up its field to serve as a drive-in movie theater. Later this summer, the Wisconsin Chiropractic Association will host a drive-in educational seminar at the ballpark.

Team officials said any businesses or organizations interested in using the ballpark for events can reach out to vern@mallardsbaseball.com for more details.

