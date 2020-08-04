Madison Mallards general manager leaving team

MADISON, Wis. — After ten seasons with the team, Tyler Isham is leaving the Madison Mallards.

Isham has spent the last four years serving as the team’s general manager. He joined the Mallards in 2011 as an intern and has filled a number of roles prior to becoming general manager.

Isham said he’s moving on to spend more time with his family, which added a baby girl this summer.

“I would never have imagine that a summer internship at 22-years-old would lead to an amazing 10-year-career, hitting a “home run” meeting the woman who would become my wife behind home plate, and be able to introduce my kids to the magic of baseball,” Isham said.

The Mallards canceled their 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The team expects the 2021 season will be “better than ever.”

Mallards President Vern Stenman will oversee day-to-day operations moving forward.

