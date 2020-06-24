Madison Mallards announce “Celebration of Life” for canceled 2020 season

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Mallards have canceled their 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To celebrate the canceled season, the team will hold a “Celebration of Life” for the season that “ended before it even had a chance to start.” From 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday fans will be able to visit the team’s stadium, the Duck Pond, for the grand opening of the new Team Store. Beer and concessions will be available for purchase.

The Mallards are calling the season’s cancellation “In Memoriam: Madison Mallards 2020 Season.”

“Survived by its mascots, Maynard, Millie, and Bonehead, a dedicated staff, supportive corporate partners, and a city full of fans, the season will be dearly missed by many,” team officials said in a news release. “The Mallards, born in 2001, have provided decades of fun, community, and wieners. Their 20th season in Madison would have been no different.”

Team officials said they plan to make the 2021 season better than ever.

To honor the season that almost was, the Mallards are asking fans to support the team by attending events at the Duck Pond, shopping online and sending fan mail to info@mallardsbaseball.com.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments