Madison Magazine’s Taste Event

Monday, March 21

The Edgewater

6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Enjoy live music by Shekinah King, snap photos in a photobooth, receive a complimentary tasting glass courtesy of Old Sugar Distillery and sample local food and drinks!

Must be 21 or older to attend

Enjoy food and drinks from these local vendors!

Cambridge Winery

Camp Trippalindee/The Graduate

Dancing Goat Distillery

Driftless Glen Distillery

Drumlin Ridge Winery

Great Lakes Distillery

Nessalla

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Old Sugar Distillery

The Edgewater

Wm. Chocolate

Wollersheim Winery & Distillery

More vendors coming soon!

$25

Click here to buy tickets

REQUIRED: PROOF OF VACCINATION OR NEGATIVE COVID-19 TEST

In accordance with Madison Magazine’s duty to host safe and responsible events, proof of a full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within three days prior to the event is required to enter the Best of Madison Taste Event. This policy complies with all applicable laws and is based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health authorities. All attendees must check in with their vaccination card or proof of a negative COVID-19 test at the information booth at the entrance to the event. ENTRY TO THE EVENT WILL BE DENIED OF ANY PERSON WHO DOES NOT COMPLY with this policy.

