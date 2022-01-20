Madison Magazine’s Taste Event
Madison Magazine’s Taste Event
Monday, March 21
The Edgewater
6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Enjoy live music by Shekinah King, snap photos in a photobooth, receive a complimentary tasting glass courtesy of Old Sugar Distillery and sample local food and drinks!
Must be 21 or older to attend
Enjoy food and drinks from these local vendors!
Cambridge Winery
Camp Trippalindee/The Graduate
Dancing Goat Distillery
Driftless Glen Distillery
Drumlin Ridge Winery
Great Lakes Distillery
Nessalla
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Old Sugar Distillery
The Edgewater
Wm. Chocolate
Wollersheim Winery & Distillery
More vendors coming soon!
REQUIRED: PROOF OF VACCINATION OR NEGATIVE COVID-19 TEST
In accordance with Madison Magazine’s duty to host safe and responsible events, proof of a full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within three days prior to the event is required to enter the Best of Madison Taste Event. This policy complies with all applicable laws and is based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health authorities. All attendees must check in with their vaccination card or proof of a negative COVID-19 test at the information booth at the entrance to the event. ENTRY TO THE EVENT WILL BE DENIED OF ANY PERSON WHO DOES NOT COMPLY with this policy.
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.