People playing pickleball
Photo courtesy of Sarah Warner

It's been dubbed the nation’s “fastest growing sport,” as pickleball takes the country by storm — and Madison is no exception. But what exactly is it? Tennis? Badminton? Pingpong? It turns out, it’s an amalgam of all three. It’s also a singular sport played by people of all ages and abilities. Although you can now play year-round, as indoor courts go up around Madison, playing in the summertime adds an unmistakable dimension to the game. Outdoor pickleball season is in full swing.

Pickleball has also been dubbed the world’s “friendliest sport," primarily because it builds connections. Abigail Darwin, an experienced pickleball instructor, says, “I love how open pickleball players are to playing with complete strangers who just happen to show up to the court looking for a game." Pickleball is also friendly because it's easy to pick up. Another Dane County-based instructor, Jeanne Burgess shares that, for some of her clients, it's the first sport they've every played. 

pickleball courts

Madison's pickleball scene heats up as more courts open around the city.