It's been dubbed the nation’s “fastest growing sport,” as pickleball takes the country by storm — and Madison is no exception. But what exactly is it? Tennis? Badminton? Pingpong? It turns out, it’s an amalgam of all three. It’s also a singular sport played by people of all ages and abilities. Although you can now play year-round, as indoor courts go up around Madison, playing in the summertime adds an unmistakable dimension to the game. Outdoor pickleball season is in full swing.
Pickleball has also been dubbed the world’s “friendliest sport," primarily because it builds connections. Abigail Darwin, an experienced pickleball instructor, says, “I love how open pickleball players are to playing with complete strangers who just happen to show up to the court looking for a game." Pickleball is also friendly because it's easy to pick up. Another Dane County-based instructor, Jeanne Burgess shares that, for some of her clients, it's the first sport they've every played.
If you're looking for some friendly, fun competition, here’s a guide to getting your pickleball on in Madison this summer.
Getting Started
Those new to the sport can check out several options. Capital Area Pickleball Association (CAPA) is a great place to begin, offering lessons and classes throughout Dane County for all skill levels and ages. Brand new to the sport? Beginners can start with classes like “Skills & Drills - Pickleball 101,” a course taught by experienced instructor Abigail Darwin. Once players have a basic foundation, Darwin suggests joining the Madison Pickleball Meetup Group and attending the “Beginner Meetups.”
Where to Play
Madison’s pickleball scene is heating up as new courts pop up around the city. For new players hoping to take advantage of the warm weather, head over to Garner Park, which has the only courts in Madison dedicated solely to pickleball. McGaw Park Courts has an “open play” policy where courts are open to players of all ages and abilities. New outdoor courts have also popped up this summer in Cottage Grove, Oregon and McFarland. Make sure to check out the full list of Dane County’s outdoor pickleball courts. If sweating in the sun isn’t for you, play indoors at Pickle Pro Courts, which opened last year and is Madison’s first indoor space dedicated to pickleball.
Summer Tournaments
Just because pickleball has been dubbed the “friendliest” sport doesn’t mean it isn’t without competition. If you want to see the sport in action, sign up for one of Dane County’s pickleball tournaments. The next tournament will be held from July 13-16 at Wyndham Hills Community Park in the second annual Madtown Pickleball Open. The tournament is played in a double-elimination style, with games divided up based on age and skill level. Head over to Sun Prairie to cheer on the players as they play for the coveted first place. Also check out the CAPA Cup Pickleball Tournament next month, open to all CAPA members.
Ila Schrecker is an editorial intern at Madison Magazine.
