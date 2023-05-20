Covering all the bases in obstetrics and gynecology (OB/GYN) in a way that is patient-centered and cutting-edge takes a lot. Associated Physicians OB/GYN works hard to keep this focus. “Our clinic uses state-of-the-art technology, and we pride ourselves on providing care that is high-quality, inclusive, judgment-free and driven by our patients,” says OB/GYN Shefaali Sharma, M.D., FACOG. From contraception to surgical treatment options for gynecological concerns, Associated Physicians’ myriad services provide patients with comprehensive obstetric and gynecological care. In addition to high-quality and evidence-based care, patients will receive personalized counseling and treatments tailored to their individual needs.
People often wonder when to consult a gynecologist. “It’s never too early or too late to see a gynecologist,” Sharma says. “We help teenagers manage their irregular, heavy periods and we educate them about sexual health and discuss pregnancy prevention. We also treat patients across the age spectrum for issues related to vulvar skin disorders, sexual health concerns and cancer prevention.”
Even better, no referral is required to see our OB/GYN department. Patients can simply call the clinic to schedule. Making this call can be the first step in becoming your own health advocate. Dr. Sharma urges patients to call, especially if they’re not sure whether their experiences around sexual and reproductive health are normal. For example, “It is not normal to have pain with sex, and you don’t need to leak urine with daily activities,” she explains. “You don’t have to just deal with heavy or painful periods. Let us help you take your body back and enjoy life in all aspects.”
Having an OB/GYN group that offers the latest in surgical and medical techniques has significant advantages for a patient. “Our gynecologists are experts in minimally invasive surgery such as vaginal and laparoscopic hysterectomy,” says Sharma. “But we also can manage heavy or irregular menstrual bleeding; assist in optimizing health prior to a pregnancy, along with providing complete prenatal, delivery and postnatal care; and work to
improve menopausal symptoms.” Additionally, the OB/GYN department has a nurse educator who provides resources for pregnancy, lactation, mental health and more. “Her role is not only unique to our clinic, but it’s also the first of its kind in the Greater Madison area.” Follow the department’s Instagram @apmadisonob for education, awareness, health reminders and advocacy regarding reproductive health.
Resident Health and Wellness
As we age, our ability to walk, do for ourselves and participate in everyday tasks tends to change. But men and women don’t always face the same health challenges later in life. “Women are at higher risk of having heart disease, incontinence, weakness resulting in balance issues and mental health concerns after the age of 55,” says Kristin Everett Lefel, PT, DPT. Lefel is a physical therapist specializing in geriatrics, neurological dysfunction and chronic disease processes at Oakwood Village, a continuing care community for adults 55 and older.
To support women as they age, Oakwood Village works closely with primary care physicians aligned with their residents and community clients. “Attending your annual wellness visits is imperative for you and your physician to identify any lifestyle changes, medical interventions or specialist referrals that may be necessary to prevent a significant medical issue or assist you in managing something you are already experiencing,” Lefel explains. Talking with your physician can also help determine when seeking the advice of a specialist might be necessary. “The best way to connect with a clinical specialist is through the referral of your physician,” says Lefel. “Our expansive clinical team within Oakwood is skilled in recognizing when a referral of this nature is indicated, and we take pride in our positive relationships with primary care physicians in the area to facilitate these referrals.”
But it is also important for women to advocate for themselves. “If you feel you are struggling or have questions on any aspect of your health, advocate for yourself by asking questions and staying open to a variety of ideas from the clinicians you are working with,” says Lefel. Attending classes to learn more about common health problems can help you formulate the right questions to ask. The Therapy and Fitness Department at Oakwood Village Prairie Ridge offers an educational series. These classes cover everything from fall prevention to advanced urinary incontinence treatment. Also on offer are a variety of fitness classes ranging from tai chi to warm water exercise classes to personal training; a multifaceted Parkinson’s program; and skilled physical, occupational, and speech therapies for a wide spectrum of limitations. “While we primarily serve our campus residents, we invite anyone from the community to seek more information on how we may serve you,” she says. To learn more about all Oakwood Village has to offer, visit oakwoodvillage.net.
