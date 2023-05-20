Female Doctor and Elderly Patient

Covering all the bases in obstetrics and gynecology (OB/GYN) in a way that is patient-centered and cutting-edge takes a lot. Associated Physicians OB/GYN works hard to keep this focus. “Our clinic uses state-of-the-art technology, and we pride ourselves on providing care that is high-quality, inclusive, judgment-free and driven by our patients,” says OB/GYN Shefaali Sharma, M.D., FACOG. From contraception to surgical treatment options for gynecological concerns, Associated Physicians’ myriad services provide patients with comprehensive obstetric and gynecological care. In addition to high-quality and evidence-based care, patients will receive personalized counseling and treatments tailored to their individual needs. 

People often wonder when to consult a gynecologist. “It’s never too early or too late to see a gynecologist,” Sharma says. “We help teenagers manage their irregular, heavy periods and we educate them about sexual health and discuss pregnancy prevention. We also treat patients across the age spectrum for issues related to vulvar skin disorders, sexual health concerns and cancer prevention.” 