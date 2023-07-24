The Lido

The Lido at Wisconsin's Sand Valley Golf Resort is a recreation of a famed Long Island course designed by C. B. Macdonald.

 Photo by Quinn Moe

​One of the last golf trips I took with my son, Quinn — before he went away to college in fall 2010 — did not end well.

I thought about that this past week as we embarked on a brief golf adventure that included a chance to play The Lido, a newly opened course in central Wisconsin that is generating huge worldwide buzz in golf circles for its irresistible storyline: a lost masterpiece, reborn.

