One of the last golf trips I took with my son, Quinn — before he went away to college in fall 2010 — did not end well.
I thought about that this past week as we embarked on a brief golf adventure that included a chance to play The Lido, a newly opened course in central Wisconsin that is generating huge worldwide buzz in golf circles for its irresistible storyline: a lost masterpiece, reborn.
More on The Lido momentarily.
In August 2009, Quinn was playing in the state junior championship at The Bog in Saukville, Wisconsin. I was with him, and we stayed at a hotel in nearby Port Washington.
The night after the tournament’s first round, Quinn told me he’d forgotten his contact lens case and was putting the lenses in plastic cup in the hotel bathroom.
About 3 a.m., half asleep and not thinking, I stumbled into the bathroom, filled the cup with water and downed it.
Yes, I drank his contacts.
The next morning he withdrew from the tournament, and we drove — quietly — back to Madison.
Quinn recovered and subsequently won the Madison city junior title. Today he is assistant general manager at Charlotte Country Club, a storied North Carolina club with a Donald Ross-designed golf course that hosted the 2018 U.S. Mid-Amateur championship.
Quinn doesn’t play a lot these days, but he’s still a scratch (generally par or better) golfer. I am not.
When Quinn was in Madison last week, we decided to turn back the clock with a golf binge that included 72 holes from noon Monday to noon Wednesday.
The highlight was our Tuesday round at The Lido, a course that sprang from the golf brain and entrepreneurial spirit of Madison resident Michael Keiser.
Keiser, who I profiled in Madison Magazine in 2020, is likely best known in the city for funding, with his wife, Jocelyn, a remarkable renovation of Glenway Golf Course into The Glen Golf Park.
But the Keiser name evokes reverence in the wider golf world, too, first for the Bandon Dunes resort in Oregon, which Michael’s father, Mike Keiser, built more than two decades ago, and now for Sand Valley Golf Club, a resort in northern Adams County, where Michael and his brother, Chris Keiser, opened the first course in 2017.
In a 2021 interview with Golf Digest, Michael Keiser spoke of his dream of building, at Sand Valley, a faithful recreation of legendary golf architect C. B. Macdonald’s masterpiece, The Lido, which opened on Long Island in New York in 1917.
“Architects and writers prior to the Depression,” Golf Digest noted, “considered The Lido, for a short period of time, to be one of the game’s magnificent achievements, a twin wonder of the worlds of golf and engineering.”
Unfortunately, The Lido disappeared in the 1940s — literally. The U.S. Navy needed the property for a base during World War II and The Lido was demolished.
Keiser told Golf Digest that he recently “sort of went down a rabbit hole,” immersing himself in the lore and — more importantly — the architectural genius of The Lido.
What’s emerged at Sand Valley is not a course “inspired by” the 1917 Macdonald Lido, but rather as accurate a recreation of the original as Keiser and his team of builders, historians and techies (utilizing 3D gaming graphics) could produce.
The Lido, which opened this summer and is located just north of the other Sand Valley courses, is a private club — although a limited number of resort guests are allowed to make afternoon tee times.
Quinn and I played on a sunny weekday afternoon last week. How to describe it? To me the most memorable features were the greens — immense, fast rolling, challenging and fun — and the vast landscape: There were places on the course from which you could view nearly every hole.
It’s minimalist, no frills, walking only. And it’s tough. There are forced carries, unlike what one finds on other Keiser courses. Quinn made triple bogey on the first hole and played the next 17 holes in one over par, including three birdies in a row on the front nine.
He shot 76. I did not.
Everyone at The Lido needs a caddy. Mike Falk was ours, an elementary school physical education teacher in Sun Prairie most of the year who caddies summers at Sand Valley. He was terrific. I might still be wandering around The Lido without him.
After playing The Lido, Quinn and I drove to Green Lake, spent the night and, just after dawn, teed it up on The Links course at Lawsonia, which dates to 1930 and may be my favorite course in Wisconsin.
In 2019, when Milwaukee Magazine asked me to write about four of the most memorable golf holes in the state I picked the opening hole of The Links at Lawsonia as one of them, along with holes from Sand Valley, Whistling Straits and Erin Hills.
Last week Quinn and I went around in less than 3 1/2 hours. He played from the tips — the longest tees — and sank a 60-foot putt on the 18th green for an eagle.
He shot 71. I did not.
We drove back to Madison that afternoon and finished by playing nine holes at The Glen Golf Park. Glenway was built in the 1920s, not long after the original Lido. Its new greens are its signature feature, too, thanks to Michael Keiser.
Glenway was where Quinn first beat me on the golf course. He shot 37. He was 9.
He beat me last week, too. It could only have been different if I had first swallowed his contacts.
