Matt Ford waits in bed at his rural Verona home every morning, unsure when — or if — his caregiver will arrive. He lives with his father, Mike Ford, but the 79-year-old man can’t lift his son from his bed to his wheelchair to help get him ready for the day. That means Mike is stuck at home, too, feeding his son at his bedside and waiting until help arrives.
“He turns 80 this year and I feel like the burden has fallen on him even more so,’’ says Ford — it bothers him that his father, who retired from his state job in 2000, can’t ever seem to retire from the job of taking care of his son. “At what point do you get the peace of mind that your dad, at 80, deserves to have?”
Over the past 35 years, Ford, who became quadriplegic after a diving accident in college, has used his Medicaid payments to hire generations of caregivers, including numerous University of Wisconsin–Madison students. Some stayed with him as long as 15 years. But for the past decade, as a nationwide caregiver shortage has worsened, it’s been harder and harder to hire help. Ford used to have a crew of several aides who provided help with everything from “personal care,” such as bathing and lifting, to “supportive home care,” which includes running errands, shopping and cooking. Now he’s down to a single caregiver who has four other quadriplegic clients.
“We’re down to two people taking care of him,’’ says Mike Ford, including himself in the count.
“What happens if he quits or I keel over?”
If the caregiver did quit, he wouldn’t be the only one. The Survival Coalition of Wisconsin estimates that half of all paid caregivers quit every year, and a shortage was already looming before the pandemic upended the workforce entirely. Now, with fast-food and big-box jobs hiring at close to $20 an hour, the number of people willing to provide 24-hour care at an average wage of $13.53 an hour with no benefits or paid time off has become vanishingly small.
Ford’s caregiver works seven days a week, with no health insurance or vacation time, and is not reimbursed for mileage. When Ford was hospitalized with pneumonia for two months last winter, his at-home caregiver received only a minimal payment, causing Ford to worry he’d lose him.
In Wisconsin, two primary Wisconsin Department of Health Services programs help families manage Medicaid reimbursement for at-home caregivers for adults. One is Family Care, which contracts with managed care organizations, or MCOs, and currently has 55,000 Wisconsinites enrolled. The other is IRIS (Include, Respect, I Self-direct), which reimburses Ford and nearly 26,000 other enrolled Wisconsinites when they hire caregivers by themselves. Ford is required to track each “chore” the caregiver performs on an app so that Medicaid funds can be disbursed at different rates depending on whether things are coded “personal care” or “supportive home care” — even if the same caregiver is doing all the work. He says it’s not only a time suck, it’s also easy to mess it up — and then the caregiver doesn’t get paid.
In May, the Survival Coalition released a statewide survey showing that of 300 people with disabilities, 18% had experienced exactly what Ford describes — they were stuck in bed or in a wheelchair when caregivers failed to show up. Half of those surveyed had loved ones who quit their jobs or cut back their work schedule so they could help. Twenty-one percent were unable to bathe or get to the toilet, 15% had developed pressure sores and 7% wound up in a nursing home or other care facility because they couldn’t get the support they needed to live at home.
That right there — winding up in a nursing home because they can’t find caregiver help — is what many fear most, or are already experiencing.
Madison Used to Be Better
In 2017, Jessica Nell, who has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in social work, got a job in Madison helping people navigate the IRIS program. Nell was already familiar with the program — she herself uses a wheelchair for her cerebral palsy and relies on caregivers to get her in and out of bed — and she was already feeling the worsening crisis.
“Things were always a little rocky,’’ Nell says. “Some days I would be stuck in bed because no one showed up. There were nights when I would have to sleep in my wheelchair. I missed my medications.”
In 2020, it all fell apart. Faced with no caregivers to help her, Nell was forced to leave Madison and move into a nursing home at age 32. Three years later, she’s still living at Green Bay Health Services but hopes to move back to Madison because, despite the caregiver shortage, Nell says Madison is a much better place for people with disabilities.
“Living in Dane County, you have a lot more opportunities, better transportation and accessibility options,’’ she says.
Retired educator Anne Karch, whose daughter Rachel died in May at age 36 from complications of a chromosomal duplication, said there’s history behind Madison’s reputation.
She partially credits the generations of Wisconsin teachers who were trained by Lou Brown, the late UW–Madison School of Education professor who led a national movement to include students with disabilities in mainstream classrooms and individuals within community life. Additionally, she says, until Dane County joined the state’s Family Care program in 2018, it had a county-administered Medicaid program that was the envy of many — though it tended to have long waiting lists.
“People are always bragging about Madison,” Karch says. “You’d get kind of tired of hearing it, but when we moved here [from Appleton], we realized pretty quickly that things were amazing in terms of inclusion.”
With the help of job coaches and 24-hour personal caregivers, Rachel was able to work at the Wisconsin DNR and live in her own place at Arboretum Cohousing. But while Medicaid authorized 52 hours of self-directed care and another 30 hours of supportive home care for Rachel through the IRIS program, the Karch family struggled to fill the shifts, leaving them no option but to do the work themselves.
“We tried reaching out through our church, and to her [housing] community to see if anyone [could] help. The answer [was] just, no,” Karch says. “It feels very brittle. The state needs to recognize the tremendous amount of unpaid care being provided.”
Mike Jones, too, loves life in Madison — and fears he’ll lose it. “I’m always out tooling around in my wheelchair; I love to take the bus to various parks,” he says. “Garner Park is my favorite. It’s 48 acres, but it seems bigger. I call it my forest simulator. I love Concerts on the Square. I can roll over right to the Square. I think it’s the best thing about Madison.”
At 52, Jones, who has cerebral palsy, has been able to live independently with caregiver help for the last 30 years. He relies on about five hours of help each day from the on-call staff at Community Living Alliance, who visit him in his First Settlement neighborhood home to help with bathing, toileting and dressing. In recent years, many of his caregivers have quit, and holidays are problematic because his caregivers all take off. While an uncle will drive him to Illinois to see his family, he can’t spend the night because his elderly parents are too frail to lift him into bed.
“It’s easy when you’re younger because your parents can help out,’’ he says. “My only crime is to live into my 50s.”
Without caregiver help, Jones says, he could, like Nell, be forced into a nursing home. That’s also what happened to Madison resident Karen Foxgrover.
Foxgrover has been a familiar face around downtown Madison for 40 years — she was the blond woman using a wheelchair who sold breakfast tickets when the winter Dane County Farmers’ Market was at the Madison Senior Center.
At the outdoor market on Capitol Square, you’d see Foxgrover, who was born with spinal muscular atrophy and is now 66, powering her chair from stand to stand — Luna Farm and Harmony Valley were favorite stops for the self-described foodie. In addition to buying tomatoes and asparagus, Foxgrover was always handing out fliers, looking for her next team of caregiving aides.
“I’ve always enjoyed employing students, and they’ve gone on to every kind of medical field, from nursing to PAs to medical school and physical therapy,’’ Foxgrover says. She hired and trained the students, but they were employed by a caregiving agency that would provide backup help when the students weren’t available.
But the past year has been a nightmare, as one agency after another abruptly terminated her contract due to lack of staff and adequately trained caregivers. One aide left her hanging in her lift while ransacking her apartment. Others didn’t show up at all. On the eve of Thanksgiving 2022, her fourth agency that year quit and she was forced to switch from IRIS to Family Care, triggering a lengthy process that resulted in Foxgrover being unable to live at home for almost seven months.
“They told me, ‘Just go to any hospital and they’ll have to take you,’ ’’ Foxgrover says. And so she moved from one hospital to a nursing home and finally, in February, to a hospital on the far eastside, where she pined for her home and her cat until June 16. Even though her hospital stay cost Medicaid $1,850 per day, Foxgrover says she got far less personal care there than she did at her own place. “They would give me 3.5 hours a day of direct personal contact and they were told not to speak to me on any kind of personal basis, only care-related,” she says, which means she spent long hours in bed alone until someone came to turn her, bathe her, or help her eat and drink. Hospitals are for the sick, but Foxgrover wasn’t sick — she was stuck. Meanwhile, the agency subcontracted through Family Care that was supposed to be finding new caregivers failed to hire anyone. Foxgrover did so herself, interviewing and hiring student caregivers (despite the challenges of the hospital’s far-eastside location) so that she was finally able to get back to her apartment in June. “I am extremely weakened by this entire process,” Foxgrover says.
Foxgrover has a degree from UW–Whitewater and grew up in the generation of disability advocates who fought for the passage of the Americans With Disabilities Act. “I’ve been an advocate my entire life, and now no one wants the advocate,’’ she says.
Dreaming of A Home of Their Own
Susan Wallitsch of Mount Horeb describes a common nightmare that haunts aging parents of people with disabilities: One day the parent dies, and their bewildered child is finally discovered at home alone with their body.
Wallitsch was determined to find a better solution for her son, 31-year-old Franke, who requires 24-hour care for his nonspeaking autism and a seizure disorder. She gathered a group of parents in similar situations around the kitchen table, and together they sketched up a community that could support their adult children after they were gone. They imagined a mixed community that included people with and without disabilities enjoying things like karaoke nights, craft classes, ice cream socials and wheelchair-accessible gardens. They formed a nonprofit called A Home of Our Own and began fundraising — and raised $500,000 of the project’s $9 million total cost.
In December 2020, the vision came to fruition when the 40-unit, mixed-income Prairie Haus Apartments in New Glarus opened. A local organization was contracted to provide caregivers for Franke and seven other residents with disabilities. Prairie Haus received national media attention, and Wallitsch fielded requests from other parents for how-to seminars from as far as Russia.
It was a dream come true. But having a “forever home” depended on having caregivers for their loved ones.
Two years after Prairie Haus opened, after a three-month period of instability, the organization providing caregivers abruptly terminated its contract because the agency didn’t have enough staff.
Wallitsch and her husband, Mark, both in their 60s, suddenly had to provide 60 hours a week of care to their son in New Glarus. Instead of staying in his new apartment, Franke had to spend some nights back in his childhood bedroom in Mount Horeb while his parents searched for caregivers.
“It was enormously upsetting to him to have people he didn’t know coming in,’’ Wallitsch says of the staff instability before the agency quit for good. “It made everything in his life so much more difficult. For people like him who need incredible stability, it’s a very unstable system.’’
After the agency pulled out, two of its employed caregivers — Alyssa Winning and her mom, Crystal Henning — wanted to keep working with Franke. Luckily, another Prairie Haus family had started their own small agency to employ caregivers for their son. With Franke and seven other neighbors in crisis, the parents expanded their agency to add the dozens of caregivers needed for eight residents with disabilities. They took on Winning and Henning, along with the other caregivers who’d been providing for the Prairie Haus residents. Suddenly, they had 65 employees.
“It was like drinking from a fire hose,’’ says the agency owner, who asked not to be named because she says it’s “heartbreaking” being contacted by other parents desperate for help. “I have parents on the phone, crying and begging, ‘Would you please consider taking my son?’ ” she says. “We would just be one more agency turning people down.”
Winning likes working for the new agency. She still doesn’t have health insurance, but she gets a $250 monthly stipend to help offset the cost of health care.
At 28, Winning is already a veteran of the care-providing world. She has worked at a group home where she was paid $10 an hour to care for four residents, and at an assisted living facility, which she said was so understaffed she ran from room to room, with no time to get to know the people. She’s happier having Franke as a single client, but it’s still not an easy job.
“It’s hard. Last year, I worked every holiday except Thanksgiving and Christmas,’’ Winning says. “Just trying to plan a vacation is hard, because who is going to cover your shift when you’re gone?”
Winning says that caregiving takes a mental and emotional toll, and is too difficult for some.
“It’s a revolving door for a lot of people,’’ she says. “They’ll come, they’ll see what it’s all about, and then they don’t come back. Some people just can’t do it. A lot of it is the pay. Some people think it’s a job where you just sit on the couch. But there’s outings, medication, showers, and there are going to be tough times because you’re literally taking care of another human being.”
What’s the solution?
Ahead of Gov. Tony Evers’ proposed 2023-25 budget, the Wisconsin Board for People with Developmental Disabilities, or WBPDD, which is a federally mandated body that advises the governor and Legislature on disability policy, made several recommendations. These included: expand the Family and Medical Leave Act to allow grandparents, grandchildren and siblings to take FMLA for caregiving; allow part- and full-time working family caregivers to set aside part of their paychecks to take paid FMLA when they need it; create a tax credit so family caregivers can recoup up to $7,200 per year, the average annual out-of-pocket costs; increase respite care funding by $200,000; make caregiver jobs more attractive by making direct-service workers eligible for local government employee health insurance plans and setting the wage floor to a “living wage” or “market wage” (whichever is greater for the area served); create a statutory formula in the biennial budget to automatically increase direct service providers’ base wages, calculated by inflation, living wage, market wage and housing wages; and pay workers equally for jobs requiring the same skills, no matter which program the client is in.
Evers’ proposed budget adopted only some of those recommendations, including adding $88.8 million to the Family Care program over two years to raise pay rates for both personal care workers and direct care workers. He also proposed making permanent a pandemic-era 5% increase in caregiver pay that had originally come from the now-expired federal American Rescue Plan Act. He included the WBPDD’s proposed caregiver tax credit but he set it at $500, not $7,200.
In May, GOP lawmakers removed 545 proposals from Evers’ budget, and in June, the Legislature’s 16-member Joint Finance Committee sent an amended budget bill to both houses. It voted to continue the pandemic-era 5% increase through June 2025 and add $40 million (not $88.8 million) to raise pay rates in the Family Care program. It also added requirements for Family Care MCOs to report the difference between the authorized amount of care hours and actual care provided to document unmet care needs. They rejected the FMLA-related items and the Democrats’ proposed amendment for Wisconsin to join the 41 other states that have expanded Medicaid, something advocates say would have helped individuals with disabilities and their caregivers. Evers signed the budget bill on July 5 after 51 partial vetoes, none of which affected the caregiver provisions.
While continuing the 5% boost in caregiver pay feels important, some critics have worried that the federal relief funds didn’t find their way to the front-line workers. St. Coletta of Wisconsin, a Jefferson-based nonprofit that employs about 440 care providers and cares for nearly 400 Wisconsinites with disabilities, is running a billboard campaign that reads “Fix Family Care and Limit MCO profits!” The organization asserts that, in 2021, MCOs in Wisconsin made a total of $100 million in profits while direct care providers like St. Coletta had to fundraise millions of dollars to cover operational losses.
Wallitsch, like many affected family members, testified before the JFC at one of several hearings held around the state this spring. She believes part of the bigger-picture problem is that MCOs (similar to HMOs and PPOs) essentially set the rates, and some of them are owned by for-profit companies. She’d like to see tighter state regulation of these businesses.
“These companies are funded through state and federal dollars and have too little accountability for their treatment of the individuals they support and the employees providing direct care,’’ says Wallitsch. “We need more oversight of whether agencies are keeping the salary increases, rather than passing it on to workers. That money wasn’t intended to make agency owners rich.”
WBPDD board legislative liaison Tamara Jackson says that while solving the problem will be expensive, doing nothing will cost even more. Jackson notes that housing people like Nell and Foxgrover in nursing homes and hospitals costs the state’s Medicaid program much more than community-based care — plus those industries are facing their own caregiving shortage. People who could live at home with help may have to go into assisted living if they can’t find it, an option that can cost thousands of dollars a month.
“We’re at the front end of something that is going to be very ugly for the middle class,’’ Jackson says. “Without this workforce … every one of us is one fall away from financial ruin. Your $400,000 house is not a big nest egg at $11,000 a month. There’s no way to plan for that kind of expense.”
This can happen to anyone, anytime
Patti Becker is feeling the crisis from all sides. As the director of program operations at Community Living Alliance (the Madison nonprofit that provides Medicaid-funded services at home for Mike Jones), she knows firsthand how difficult it’s become to find caregivers — in fact, CLA has stopped accepting new clients. As the mother of a son with disabilities, she empathizes with those clients. And as the daughter of aging parents who couldn’t find an open nursing home bed after her mother fell and broke her leg, she’s about at her wits’ end.
“She had to go home with my 90-year-old dad as a caretaker,” says Becker, who stepped in with her siblings to lend a hand. “We’re called the ‘club sandwich generation,’ but one of my friends calls herself a panini: layered and squished on a hot griddle.’’
The crisis is affecting the youngest people of all, too. American Family Children’s Hospital regularly has babies who rely on tracheostomy tubes to help them breathe, and need skilled help at home to keep their airways clear.
“We used to have families wait in the hospital until there was some nursing in place; now, they’d be waiting here forever,’’ says Julie Lechelt, a nurse who coordinates discharge. Babies and children with disabilities are covered under a third state Medicaid program called Children’s Long-Term Support, or CLTS. Lechelt says that while Medicaid will cover up to 20 hours per day of skilled at-home nursing care for the babies — who require constant monitoring because if their tubes become blocked with mucus, it could be fatal — there aren’t enough caregivers to pay. “What we’re seeing is families going home without any nursing support,” Lechelt says. “Sometimes Mom or Dad have to leave work because there is no help for their medically complex child ... it is very difficult to find skilled, private-duty nursing.”
As accessibility activist and MacArthur Foundation fellowship winner Ed Roberts puts it, we are all only “temporarily able-bodied.” It only takes the birth of a child with disabilities, elders who need more care or, as in Ford’s case, an accident, to send a family looking for caregivers.
“This can happen to anyone, anytime, for a whole host of reasons. Accident. Injury. Dementia. Circumstance of birth,” says Kit Kerschensteiner of Disability Rights Wisconsin. “This issue will touch every family in Wisconsin. The odds of needing care at some point in your life are high. No matter who or where you are, this crisis is here, and it is coming for you.”
Susan Lampert Smith is a Dane County-based freelance writer, a retired science journalist and a former newspaper columnist.
