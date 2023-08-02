Matt Ford waits in bed at his rural Verona home every morning, unsure when — or if — his caregiver will arrive. He lives with his father, Mike Ford, but the 79-year-old man can’t lift his son from his bed to his wheelchair to help get him ready for the day. That means Mike is stuck at home, too, feeding his son at his bedside and waiting until help arrives.

“He turns 80 this year and I feel like the burden has fallen on him even more so,’’ says Ford — it bothers him that his father, who retired from his state job in 2000, can’t ever seem to retire from the job of taking care of his son. “At what point do you get the peace of mind that your dad, at 80, deserves to have?”

Matt and Mike Ford

Mike Ford (pictured standing) cares for his son, Matt Ford (pictured in bed at home), with the help of paid caregivers.

Karch family gallery

Mike Jones

Mike Jones has lived independently with caregiver help for the last 30 years.

Karen Foxgrover gallery

Franke Wallitsch and Crystal Henning gallery

Susan Wallitsch

Susan Wallitsch (pictured in New Glarus) championed a successful capital campaign that made the Prairie Haus Apartments a reality for her son, Franke, and others. But now the caregiver crisis is threatening the unique model that allows people with and without disabilities to live there independently.
Caregiver illustration