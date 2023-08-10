Terrace Lemonade 1
Photo by Kay Sakiya

Terrace chair art on 16-ounce cans — these new nonalcoholic lemonades certainly look like Madison in the summertime, and its creators says it tastes like "summer in a can," too. 

The Wisconsin Union and local brewery Karben4 teamed up to release two N/A, gluten-free, sparkling beverages — Terrace Lemonade and Terrace Strawberry Lemonade — only available at Memorial Union and, this fall, at Wisconsin Union-run dining locations.

Terrace Lemonade 2
Ryan Koga and Zak Koga

Zak Koga (left) and Ryan Koga