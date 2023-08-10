Terrace chair art on 16-ounce cans — these new nonalcoholic lemonades certainly look like Madison in the summertime, and its creators says it tastes like "summer in a can," too.
The Wisconsin Union and local brewery Karben4 teamed up to release two N/A, gluten-free, sparkling beverages — Terrace Lemonade and Terrace Strawberry Lemonade — only available at Memorial Union and, this fall, at Wisconsin Union-run dining locations.
The Union's dining and hospitality team approached Karben4 co-owners Zak and Ryan Koga with the idea for a Terrace-inspired beverage.
"I'm a UW–Madison alum and lifetime Wisconsin Union member,” Zak Koga says. “It's been a labor of love to create something for the Wisconsin Union and the university that everyone can enjoy."
Both drinks contain real lemon juice and no artificial colors, and the creators spent six months testing ingredients and trying different flavor combinations to finalize the recipe.
The Union team was responsible for the can art, which features the iconic Memorial Union Terrace sunburst chairs.
“The Union saw the opportunity to create something unique, and then it was up to us to find a great local partner, which we did in Zak and Ryan Koga at Karben4,” says Carl Korz, Wisconsin Union associate director for dining and hospitality services. “Our team also did an amazing job on the graphics and capturing the Terrace vibe of summer fun.”
A pop-up is planned at the Memorial Union Terrace featuring free samples of the lemonades. Details are yet to be announced.
