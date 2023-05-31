Growing up in Wisconsin Dells, Melanie Tallmadge Sainz witnessed hundreds of thousands of visitors come to see Native American art and artifacts.
“I literally grew up in a museum,” she says, referring to the Winnebago Public Indian Museum, which her parents ran from 1953 to 2000.
Family and teachers encouraged Sainz in her own artmaking, and she headed to the University of Wisconsin–La Crosse intending to become an art teacher. But an opportunity — earning the title of Miss Indian America in 1980 — broadened her path.
Traveling to hundreds of federally recognized tribes across the country put her in contact with a University of Arizona administrator who offered her a scholarship. After finishing undergraduate work there, she took a position at the Heard Museum in Phoenix.
“I was blessed,” she says. “It’s a showcase museum of both traditional and contemporary Native American art.”
As she went on to teach, Sainz continued creating — and saw the economic and cultural impact that Native American art had in the Southwest.
“On my back burner was always to bring that scale of visibility [to] Native artists [in] Wisconsin,” she says. “In the ’60s, Native American culture was part of the Wisconsin Dells brand, in addition to the scenic beauty.”
So Sainz returned to Wisconsin and founded the Little Eagle Arts Foundation. The organization promotes entrepreneurial success of Native artists, hosting an annual Native Art Marketplace and leading workshops.
“We’re not a culture behind a plexiglass display,” she says. “We’re a contemporary culture and a vibrant culture.”
INSPIRED SPACE: When Sainz works on a clay tile installation, she does so at the studio space of the Little Eagle Arts Foundation north of Baraboo. It gives her room to spread out and access to a kiln. “And I can open up the garage doors and there’s the natural beauty of Sauk County,” she says. “It’s inspiration all around.”
SMALL BUT MIGHTY: For years, Sainz filled the margins of notebooks with doodles of a portrait she would one day bring to life using porcupine quills and deerskin. Two such works feature Ho-Chunk bloodline chief (and her uncle) Michael John Winneshiek and Frida Kahlo. Sainz says Winneshiek inspired her to become a quillwork artist, and Kahlo is one of her many she-roes.
GROUP EFFORT: In 2020, Sainz and the Little Eagle Arts Foundation unveiled “Earth, Sky, Water” a mural placed on the Great Sauk Trail. During the pandemic, Sainz reached out to four local Ho-Chunk families, who came with their “[pandemic] bubbles” to the studio to build and paint tiles that would become part of the installation.
PUBLIC DISPLAYS: In 2021, Sainz led student volunteers in creating tiles for “Tee Wakącąk,” a mural depicting what is now commonly known as Devil’s Lake. It’s displayed at Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo. This spring she also got students involved at the Wingra School in Madison for a public art piece about nearby Lake Wingra.
Photo by Beth Skogen
Photo by Beth Skogen
Photo by Beth Skogen
Photo by Beth Skogen
From the Artist: Melanie Tallmadge Sainz
Early Inspiration | My dad used to go arrowhead hunting each spring. My thing was looking for pottery shards. I just loved working with clay. The Wisconsin River was right behind our house and my parents nicknamed me “Melanie Mudpie” because I was always out in the clay.
Sacred Ground | The Ho-Chunk creation story takes place just east of Green Bay, in a place called Móogašuc, or Red Banks, because of the natural clay deposits. It’s like holy ground for us. I like to go there, but from [that clay] I usually make personal items to keep or give.
Family Ties | I learned a method of embroidering using porcupine quills from my uncle, Michael Winneshiek. During intertribal or social dances, I remember dancing alongside Mike and we’d often talk about quillwork.
Yearning to Learn | Growing up, we didn’t have any Ho-Chunk potters. One of the reasons I wanted to move out west was to learn more about pottery. I brought processes for working with earthenware clay back home.
Katie Vaughn is a Madison-area writer specializing in art, travel, family and features topics. Katie earned degrees in journalism and art history from the University of Wisconsin–Madison and a master’s in journalism from Stanford University and has spent much of her career at magazines, including eight years as managing editor of Madison Magazine. These days, in addition to writing, Katie loves traveling, painting, running and spending time with her family.
