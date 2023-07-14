When I moved back to Wisconsin from North Carolina in 2020, into a squat brick building on Madison’s near-eastside, I delighted in discovering that my second-floor apartment had a view of the Capitol. It seemed impossible — and it almost certainly would have been had the city not passed a 1966 ordinance (which later became state law) prohibiting any building within a mile of the Capitol from being taller than the base of the columns supporting its dome.
The story goes that city officials were so startled by the construction of Van Hise Hall — which, at 19 stories and 243 feet tall, stands just 41 feet shorter than the Capitol — that they passed the Capitol View Preservation Ordinance ensuring no further buildings would eclipse the city’s skyline.
Since then, developers have occasionally looked to stretch the restriction, but even after the luxury high-rise construction boom of the mid-2010s, the Capitol view remains pretty much intact. If anyone has formally challenged the rule along the way, I’m not aware of it. In fact, in 2014, now-retired state Sen. Fred Risser actually suggested expanding the protected zone from 1 to 2 miles — but his proposal received little traction. In March, the Common Council adopted legislation that keeps the height restriction but allows developers to add stories if at least half the space is used for affordable housing. On top of all that, a lesser-known law might render the original question moot: An FAA-backed height limit dating to the 1950s caps any structure at roughly 150 feet tall within 3 miles of an airport. Because Dane County Regional Airport sits so close to downtown — an underrated perk of Madison living, if you ask me — the city’s hands are largely tied when it comes to building skyward.
As for my own thoughts on the subject? In March, lured by the promise of a dishwasher and a balcony overlooking Breese Stevens Field, I traded my brick dwelling for Madison’s version of a high-rise. At 14 stories, it might as well be the Empire State Building. My first morning in the place, I woke early and snuck up to the roof to watch the sunrise. In one direction lay Lake Mendota. In the other, Lake Monona, awash in pink and gold. Did I want to go higher? Perhaps not. But I’d be lying if I said it didn’t make me consider the possibilities.
For now — and maybe for the better — Madison retains its status as the Reese Witherspoon of the Midwest: good-natured and dependably low to the ground.
HOW HIGH IS HIGH?
Wisconsin State Capitol: 284 feet
Milwaukee’s U.S. Bank Center: 601 feet, 42 stories (About twice the Capitol’s height)
Minneapolis’s IDS Center: 792 feet, 57 stories (About three times the Capitol’s height)
Chicago’s Willis Tower: 1,451 feet, 110 stories (About five times the Capitol’s height)
Jeff Oloizia is a contributing writer at Madison Magazine.
