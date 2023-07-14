Downtown Madison height restriction
Illustration by Brian Ajhar

When I moved back to Wisconsin from North Carolina in 2020, into a squat brick building on Madison’s near-eastside, I delighted in discovering that my second-floor apartment had a view of the Capitol. It seemed impossible — and it almost certainly would have been had the city not passed a 1966 ordinance (which later became state law) prohibiting any building within a mile of the Capitol from being taller than the base of the columns supporting its dome.  

The story goes that city officials were so startled by the construction of Van Hise Hall — which, at 19 stories and 243 feet tall, stands just 41 feet shorter than the Capitol — that they passed the Capitol View Preservation Ordinance ensuring no further buildings would eclipse the city’s skyline.   