It’s a rule that doesn’t match the seediness you’d expect from a strip mall bar right off the highway on the westside outskirts.
But a seedy bar Le Tigre Lounge is not.
You walk in through a tinted glass door and see a bartender slinging drinks behind a tufted countertop. The man — Paul Josheff — has a long, salt-and-pepper beard worn in a thin braid down to his belt. He’s the second-generation owner of the bar his late father opened in the mid-1960s. His dad always made him wear a white collared shirt and tie when he was bartending, and Josheff told him he’d someday grow his own “tie.” Josheff finally did, but he still rocks the white collared shirt and fabric tie, too — habits die hard.
And traditions are important here.
“It was my dad’s favorite place, and so when I walk in here, I want all my memories to be exactly right,” Josheff says.
While your eyes adjust to the multicolored hue of the room, the tigers come into focus. Maybe it’s the bust of the stuffed toy tiger protruding from the mirror that grabs your attention first, but once your line of sight hits the back of the bar, your jaw slacks. Framed tigers. Ceramic tigers. Ornaments. LED signs. Tiger, ahem, panties. Everywhere you look, there are striped big cats. Just when you’re sure you’ve taken them all in, more appear.
You think, holy shit, that’s a lot of tigers.
But don’t say that out loud, because there’s a no-swearing rule at Le Tigre.
“When I grew up, you didn’t cuss around women,” Josheff says.
It was a rule when his dad operated the bar, and Josheff has upheld it. But he says if it was a bar full of just women, or a bar full of all men, they could cuss. “But in mixed company, we have to watch our language,” he says.
Most guests know and respect the rules. But it never fails: “The person who says, ‘Watch your language’ [when they walk in] is always the first person to cuss. It’s hilarious,” Josheff says.
The no-swearing statute only adds to the peculiar bar’s charm — and its ever-growing popularity. Around 8 p.m. on a Saturday, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a spot to sit among
Le Tigre’s clientele, which ranges from 20-somethings to 80-year-olds. They linger along the length of the bar and huddle around short cocktail tables.
By 11 p.m. the bar has calmed, but the chatter remains amid the soft oldies streaming from the vintage jukebox. “Do you have a house martini?” you might ask Josheff. The answer is no — he’s not keen on overly complicated or fancy drinks, just well-made ones — but he recommends a gin martini. As you lift the chilled glass adorned with a simple lemon twist, you can’t help but catch the loud story a boisterous woman in cheetah print pants is telling at the corner of the bar.
The woman, forgetting where she is, drops an f-bomb.
“Hey, no swearing!” Josheff gently quips.
The woman swivels in her banana-yellow bar stool to acknowledge the reminder, just as swiftly returning to her tale, sans profanity. And the night continues on, the warm glow only growing inside one of Madison’s most idiosyncratic establishments.
Eyeing the Tiger
Where: 1328 S. Midvale Blvd.
Established: Likely 1965. Paul Josheff’s dad ran Fireside on Regent Street before moving to the current location and renaming the bar Le Tigre Lounge sometime in the mid-1960s.
Hours: Starting at 4 p.m., Thursday-Saturday
# of tigers inside: Unknown, but likely between 250 and 300. Some have estimated over 500. “People guess high,” Josheff says.
Andrea Behling is editor at Madison Magazine.
