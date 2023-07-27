There are plenty of sunken boats at the bottom of Madison’s lakes, but one — discovered in 1998, by Rick Krueger and fellow diver Dave Deyoe — is believed to have a grimmer history than the rest. The boat, which was almost fully intact and seems to have been built in the early 1900s, sank in August 1929 when five friends took the homemade speed boat onto Lake Mendota for a cruise. While reports from witnesses varied, the most likely explanations are either that the driver slowed down or the engine cut, prompting the wave behind them to overwhelm the boat. All five men drowned in the accident.
Bottled Up
Around the turn of the 18th century, Madison was home to five breweries, more than 40 dairies and a handful of soda makers. Between them, they produced countless glass bottles of different shapes and sizes, many of which have since settled on the lake bottoms. Amber, clear and blue were some of the most common shades, but designs — including cap styles — varied greatly. Some designs, like quart bottles from a pair of spring water bottlers, are now considered very rare. Bottles could be tall and skinny, short and stout, and every mix in between. Broken bottles from J&A Lindstrom, a soda water bottler located where James Madison Park now sits, can be found just off the shore of the park. Many of these older bottles are considered to be archaeologically significant because of their ties to the bottling sites.
Trashed
Over the years, trash has been dumped — intentionally and accidentally — into Madison’s lakes. Much of it, predictably, is found along the southern shores of Mendota between Lake Street and the Edgewater Hotel, where most of UW–Madison’s fraternities and sororities are located. Plenty of empty beer bottles and cans have been found in those shallow waters, along with lawn chairs and other items left on the frozen lakes during college parties. Gas grills that flew off the back of boats have landed on the lake bottoms, too. According to Wisconsin Historical Society archaeologist Tamara Thomsen, people used to carry their trash out onto the frozen lakes rather than dispose of it properly, and much of it is now scattered in heaps around the watershed.
Icy Demise
Each year, dozens of ice fishermen set up shanties and shelters on the frozen lakes to shield themselves from harsh conditions. But as temperatures warm in the spring, not all of the structures make it off the ice (even though it’s Wisconsin law to remove them by the first Sunday following March 1). The sunken shelters’ sizes and designs vary widely; one at the bottom of Lake Mendota reportedly has an AC generator, trailer, television, Xbox and satellite dish resting against it. Many divers have found all kinds of these ice shacks, with plenty of abandoned generators and gear to match.
Sunken Cars
On the western edge of Lake Mendota, divers discovered numerous cars that broke through the ice roughly a century ago. In the 1920s, when it was common for area residents to drive on the frozen lakes, a Madison lawyer named Melvin Field ventured out onto the ice with his fiancee’s daughter, a 12-year-old named Mary, so she could try out her new ice skates. After she finished skating, Melvin and Mary went for a drive on the lake; as they approached Fox Bluff, the car broke through the ice. Melvin tried saving Mary but both ultimately drowned. Melvin’s car was later recovered. Four other vehicles have also been discovered in the area: three by Krueger using his sonar and one by Thomsen and a man named Jeff Nelson during a training dive.
Underwater Pyramids?
While there’s much less to be discovered in Rock Lake in Jefferson County than there is in Madison’s four lakes, Rick Krueger had to dive into the nearby 1,365-acre Rock Lake in Lake Mills to see for himself what local legend claims are “ancient Aztec pyramids” sitting at the bottom. Krueger told Wisconsin outdoors blogger Patrick Durkin in 2019, “You can look all you want for pyramids and other manmade structures out here, but all you’ll find is regular ol’ rock piles left by the glacier 10,000 years ago.”
