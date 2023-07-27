A Grim Find

There are plenty of sunken boats at the bottom of Madison’s lakes, but one — discovered in 1998, by Rick Krueger and fellow diver Dave Deyoe — is believed to have a grimmer history than the rest. The boat, which was almost fully intact and seems to have been built in the early 1900s, sank in August 1929 when five friends took the homemade speed boat onto Lake Mendota for a cruise. While reports from witnesses varied, the most likely explanations are either that the driver slowed down or the engine cut, prompting the wave behind them to overwhelm the boat. All five men drowned in the accident.

Glass bottles
Sunken ice shanty
Sunken car